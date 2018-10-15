PETS & ANIMALS

Giant snake crashes through bank ceiling in China

Staff at a bank in south China got the fright of their lives on Friday when a giant python crashed through the ceiling. (KGO-TV)

CHINA --
Dodging huge snakes is one of the last things employees at a bank don't usually have to worry about, but that wasn't the case at one location in China.

Staff at the bank in south China got the fright of their lives on Friday, when a giant python crashed through the ceiling.

Wildlife workers captured the snake.

They believe the python was a pet of someone living nearby.

A snake also got into the bank last year.

(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
