Goat sworn in as Vermont town's mayor

Goat sworn in as Vermont town's mayor. Watch the report in the video player above.

FAIR HAVEN, Vermont -- There's a new goat in charge, and he's taking over a tiny Vermont town... one hoof and bleat at a time.

WPTZ-TV reports, local government in the town of Fair Haven has never seen anything like this.

Chris Stanton's two-year-old Nubian goat, named Lincoln, is the town's new pet mayor.

"Very proud. We've never had a politician in the family before," Stanton said.

"People have gone nuts. We got a call from Paris yesterday. The French Embassy called," said Joe Gunter.

This all started as a fundraiser for a new playground. Residents could submit their pets to be put on the town meeting day ballot for five dollars as candidates for mayor.

"Well we just thought it would be different as a lot of kids had dogs, cats and rabbits, but who's got a goat to put in," asked Stanton.

The 16th president's namesake already has a busy agenda.

"She's going to be in our parades and our Memorial Day parade, come to the Apple Fest," Gunter said.

And on Tuesday, dozens observed Lincoln's first official duty: taking a one-of-a-kind oath of office - the new mayor stamping her signature and leaving some work for her colleagues on her way out.

The mayor marks the start of a new chapter for this small town.

"Local government doesn't have to be so stuffy and boring, I guess," Gunter said.

All thanks to this kid.

