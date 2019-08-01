Pets & Animals

Goats honored for being baaaa-est of herd that eats invasive plants in Riverside Park, Manhattan

RIVERSIDE PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- We've goat to give credit where credit's due.

Several goats were honored Thursday for being the baaaaa-est of a herd which spent the summer ridding Manhattan's Riverside Park of invasive plants.

The G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) awards were presented to the top members of the group of 24 at 120th Street and Riverside Drive.



And the winner? Massy! The 166 lb. goat seemed thrilled with her first place ribbon and winning bouquet of weeds, presented by the Riverside Park Conservancy.

The goats have become a sensation throughout the city since arriving this past spring, and thousands of Upper West Siders voted for their favorite.

The animals were commissioned to New York City as a part of Riverside Park Conservancy's Woodland Restoration Initiative.

The 60-acre park is plagued with invasive species of plants, particularly vines that grow quickly and aggressively.

Goats have the ability to consume 25% of their body weight in vegetation, so these hungry herbivores can rid the area of plants without using harmful chemicals.

And their fecal matter adds rich nutrients back into the soil.

