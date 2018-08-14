PETS & ANIMALS

Goats taste freedom after escaping truck in Brooklyn

(@clfan1984 / Twitter)

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A herd of goats was spotted wandering on the streets of Brooklyn early Tuesday morning.

The goats appeared to break loose while being driven to Vivero Primos on Wyckoff Avenue in the Bushwick section.

Bystander Ciaran Flanagan witnessed the flock of around 20 goats on the sidewalk at 4 a.m.

The goats were seen grazing and walking at Wyckoff Avenue and Hancock Street.

They were quickly rounded up and sent to the live animal market.

