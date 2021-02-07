Golden retriever struggling to stay afloat rescued from icy pond on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10315674" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It is believe Arvy may have been a stowaway on a boat and ended up in Connecticut.

When Brian Myers suffered a stroke in January and collapsed on the floor, his rescue dog Sadie was right there to help save his life.

HEWLETT, Long Island (WABC) -- First responders came to the rescue of a dog that fell through the ice on Sunday morning.Rescuers responded to the scene at Grant Park, at 1625 Broadway, just after 9 a.m.Police say a golden retriever fell through the partially frozen pond.Authorities found the dog's owner and were able to find the dog, appropriately named Lucky, who was struggling to stay afloat.That is when rescue swimmers from the fire department were deployed and were able to safely reach the dog.Lucky was rescued and taken to an animal hospital for evaluation.----------