Golden retriever struggling to stay afloat rescued from icy pond on Long Island

HEWLETT, Long Island (WABC) -- First responders came to the rescue of a dog that fell through the ice on Sunday morning.

Rescuers responded to the scene at Grant Park, at 1625 Broadway, just after 9 a.m.

Police say a golden retriever fell through the partially frozen pond.

Authorities found the dog's owner and were able to find the dog, appropriately named Lucky, who was struggling to stay afloat.

That is when rescue swimmers from the fire department were deployed and were able to safely reach the dog.

Lucky was rescued and taken to an animal hospital for evaluation.

