'Gorilla crow' spotted in Japan is taking internet by storm

A bizarre bird is taking the internet by storm.

This crow was spotted at a mall in Japan and has racked up millions of shares on Twitter, with many calling it the "gorilla crow."

According to crow researchers, this isn't just a bird that's hit "arm day" at the gym one too many times.

It's more likely a large-billed crow who was adopting a "sunning" posture, where the wings are lowered and leg stance widened, giving the impression the bird is "standing" on its wings.
