WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- Just like his fellow prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil, Staten Island Chuck has predicted that spring will come early.
The Staten Island Zoo held its own Groundhog Day ceremony on Sunday morning.
Schoolchildren and elected officials watched as a curtain was pulled back at a glass enclosure containing Staten Island Chuck.
Just like Phil, he also didn't see his shadow -- which means spring will come early.
Mayor Bill de Blasio was not at the ceremony. He dropped a groundhog named Charlotte back in 2014 and she died a week later.
The zoo says the fall didn't cause Charlotte's death.
De Blasio has not attended a Groundhog Day event since.
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Groundhog Day: Staten Island Chuck predicts early spring
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More