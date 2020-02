Groundhog Day: Staten Island Chuck predicts early spring

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- Just like his fellow prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil , Staten Island Chuck has predicted that spring will come early.The Staten Island Zoo held its own Groundhog Day ceremony on Sunday morning.Schoolchildren and elected officials watched as a curtain was pulled back at a glass enclosure containing Staten Island Chuck.Just like Phil, he also didn't see his shadow -- which means spring will come early.Mayor Bill de Blasio was not at the ceremony. He dropped a groundhog named Charlotte back in 2014 and she died a week later.The zoo says the fall didn't cause Charlotte's death.De Blasio has not attended a Groundhog Day event since.----------