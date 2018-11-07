PETS & ANIMALS

Advocacy group claims MTA bus depot in Queens taken over by raccoons

An advocacy group posted pictures of raccoons at a Queens bus depot. (Progressive Action)

MASPETH, Queens (WABC) --
An advocacy group is claiming that an MTA bus depot has been overtaken by raccoons.

Progressive Action has released photos that show raccoons in the Grand Avenue Bus Depot in Maspeth.

The group is accusing the MTA and the Transit Workers Union of waiting for a passenger or driver to get bitten before any action is taken against the animals.

The MTA and TWU have not commented on the photos.

