MASPETH, Queens (WABC) --An advocacy group is claiming that an MTA bus depot has been overtaken by raccoons.
Progressive Action has released photos that show raccoons in the Grand Avenue Bus Depot in Maspeth.
The group is accusing the MTA and the Transit Workers Union of waiting for a passenger or driver to get bitten before any action is taken against the animals.
The MTA and TWU have not commented on the photos.
