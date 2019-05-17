Pets & Animals

Grumpy Cat dead at 7; fans flood Twitter with goodbyes

This Dec. 1, 2015 file photo shows Grumpy Cat posing for a photo in LA. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Social media users woke up to some sad news on Friday -- the death of the beloved Grumpy Cat.

The cat, known for her famous displeasing look, died on Tuesday in the arms of her fur-mom, Tabatha.

Posts on the cat's social media pages said she passed away after complications from a recent urinary tract infection.



Hundreds of thousands of GIFs and memes have been made of the cat, showing her displeasure on topics like television shows, holidays, life, daily activities and more.



After the news spread, tweets about her death immediately started to flood Twitter.







Grumpy Cat has just celebrated her 7th birthday on April 4.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbuzzworthycatssocial mediaanimaltrending
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 injured, including young child, in Bronx apartment fire
Trump, de Blasio trade barbs as NYC Mayor hits campaign trail
Taiwan first country in Asia to approve same-sex marriage
3 charged after pregnant woman found dead, baby cut from womb
AccuWeather: Warmer with a chance of showers
Man sought in theft of $320K of elderly woman's jewelry
NJ woman accused of sending racist messages on Facebook
Show More
Man who killed wife in '80s freed from prison, family outraged
Hero rescue dog Enzo bites, scares off intruder at NJ home
F-16 plane crashes at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County
Woman still a fugitive 46 years after NJ trooper gunned down
Odor from decomposing rats prompts calls for LI school closure
More TOP STORIES News