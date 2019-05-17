Grumpy Cat dead at 7; fans flood Twitter with goodbyes

Some days are grumpier than others... pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

me: oh grumpy cat is trending? what’s he up to?



grumpy cat: has died



me: pic.twitter.com/def6gfVmAe — jay ⎊ (@webslinginstark) May 17, 2019

Not ready for the news that grumpy cat had died 😢 pic.twitter.com/c40QewqAOd — Emily Louise Smith (@emilyvelveteen) May 17, 2019

Social media users woke up to some sad news on Friday -- the death of the beloved Grumpy Cat.The cat, known for her famous displeasing look, died on Tuesday in the arms of her fur-mom, Tabatha.Posts on the cat's social media pages said she passed away after complications from a recent urinary tract infection.Hundreds of thousands of GIFs and memes have been made of the cat, showing her displeasure on topics like television shows, holidays, life, daily activities and more.After the news spread, tweets about her death immediately started to flood Twitter.Grumpy Cat has just celebrated her 7th birthday on April 4.