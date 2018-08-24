PETS & ANIMALS

Annual Halloween dog parade at Tompkins Square Park canceled

The parade is held annually in Tompkins Square Park.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
It sounds like a trick, but there will be no dog treats this Halloween in Tompkins Square Park.

The annual dog parade has been canceled this year.

Organizers say they had to cancel the event because of the large insurance and liability policy required by the Parks Department.

The city requires a certificate of insurance valued at $1 million for events at city parks with more than 500 people.

But there is still hope, a Sunnyside resident has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for the parade.

