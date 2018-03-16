PETS & ANIMALS

Happy Panda Day!

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrate Panda Day with adorable pandas from around the world. (Vienna Zoo Schönbrunn/YouTube via Storyful)

What are black and white and having a special day on Friday? Pandas!

March 16 is Panda Day, meant for celebrating the adorable, tumbling, bamboo-eating animals. Though the origins of the unofficial holiday are unknown, various Panda-friendly organizations have acknowledged it, such as the Memphis Zoo and the iPanda Channel of China.

Celebrate the lovable mammals with pandas from the Smithsonian's National Zoo, the Toronto Zoo, Vienna's Schonbrunn Zoo and more in the cute compilation above.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalszoocute animalsbaby animals
Related
Bye bye, Bao Bao!
Watch adorable baby panda take his first steps
Pandas at Smithsonian Zoo receive big cakes for their birthdays
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News