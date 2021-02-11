Hawk rescued from side of road released into Central Park

The two New York City police officers flew into action to save the bird that was near a busy Manhattan roadway Tuesday morning.
The officers responded to a 911 call about a hurt bird on the southbound side of the Henry Hudson Parkway on West 95th Street around 8:30 a.m.
The eagle-eyed cops spotted the hawk and called for a cage. The officers then wrapped the bird, that they named Lucky, in a blanket.
Lucky was taken to the Wild Bird Fund on Columbus Avenue for treatment and rehabilitation.
The Twitter account for NYC Parks shared video Wednesday afternoon of Lucky being released back into the wild.
