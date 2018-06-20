PETS & ANIMALS

Hello Beau! Philadelphia Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on June 19, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
There is a very cute and very tall new baby at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Baby Beau the giraffe made his debut Tuesday.

The calf was born June 9 and is already 5-foot-7 and over 100 pounds.

Cameras were rolling as Beau stayed close to his mother's side.

Beau will be on exhibit in the African Plains area at the zoo.

Mom and baby have the choice of the outdoor exhibit or their indoor barn, so hopefully you can catch a glimpse of them when you visit.

This is now the fourth giraffe at the Philadelphia Zoo.

