Here's how you can help overcrowded NYC animal shelters

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Calling all animal lovers! Animals across the city need help - and so do the Animal Care Centers of NYC.
The care centers are getting up to 100 animals a day, and shelters in all five boroughs are already at capacity with more than 600 dogs and cats.
"We usually see a big spike in cats - this year, we are seeing a spike in dogs, which is unusual. We are not really sure why we are getting strays, owner surrenders. All of our locations are really full right now," said Julia Lubbock.
Volunteers are working overtime, and kennel space has been cut in half to make room for adult cats, kittens and dogs big and small, young and old. They are even taking in rabbits and all kinds of reptiles - including two large pythons.
"I've been looking for a little pup for so many months, and I waited for the right time - I know there are so many animals, dogs, cats that need a home," said Kalah Hendricks.
Hendricks came from Brooklyn - and she just adopted a dog named 'Alan,' who has been at the Harlem shelter for a few weeks.
Fostering is also an option for a weekend or a week, and same-day adoptions are available in all five boroughs.
Doors open at 10 a.m., and it is first come, first serve in Harlem.
The Animal Care Centers of NYC are holding four mobile adoption events this weekend at the following locations:
July 13th, 12PM - 4PM
Petco Gun Hill Rd
1750 East Gun Hill Rd, Bronx, NY 10469
July 13th, 12PM - 4PM
Who's your Doggy?
301A Halsey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
July 14th, 12PM - 4PM
Petco Bensonhurst
2601 86th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11223
July 14th, 12PM - 4PM
Love Thy Pet
164 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Cat adoptions are also available in the Bronx and Queens. For more information CLICK HERE.
