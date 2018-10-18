HALLOWEEN

Hide the chocolate! And more Halloween safety tips for pet owners

Have a cute costume in mind for your pet but not sure if it's a good idea? Follow these safety tips to make sure your pet enjoys Halloween as much as you do. (Shutterstock)

For our furry little friends, Halloween can be a source of stress. The candy, the visitors and the decorations can create an unfamiliar environment that is scary and can pose dangers.

Here are safety tips from the ASPCA and the Humane Society to make sure your pet enjoys Halloween as much as you do.

COSTUMES

1. Comfort

As fun as it can be to capture that perfect Instagram snap of your pet in an adorable costume, both organizations point out that costumes are not for every pet. If your pet is showing any sign of discomfort, it's best to take it off.

Your pet may be uncomfortable if they fold down their ears, roll back their eyes, look sideways, tuck their tail or hunch over, according to the Humane Society.

2. Safety

Make sure your pet can move, breathe and make noise normally.

Pick a costume that won't get tangled up around your pet.

Look for parts that your pet could choke on and remove if necessary.

AROUND THE HOUSE


1. Treats

Keep the human treats out of reach and teach your kids to do the same. Pumpkins are not toxic for cats and dogs, but many sweets are. The ASPCA lists the dangers of pets consuming Halloween candy:

"Chocolate in all forms-especially dark or baking chocolate-can be very dangerous for cats and dogs, and sugar-free candies containing the artificial sweetener xylitol can cause serious problems in pets."

If your pet consumes any of this, contact a pet poison control center.

2. Pumpkins

When you light a jack-o'-lantern, make sure it's left somewhere your pet won't accidentally run into it. This could be a fire hazard.

3. Decorations

Pet-proof your decorations by hanging lights, cobwebs and other items high so your pet won't get tangled up.

TRICK OR TREATERS


Prepare for visitors by putting shy and anxious pets in a separate room away from the front door.

Halloween can be stressful and sometimes accidents happen and pets slip through an open door. Put on their collar with ID or get your pet microchipped, just in case.
