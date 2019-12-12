caught on camera

Houston man rescuing dog stuck outside elevator goes viral

By
HOUSTON, Texas -- A Texas man's heroics are going viral. He is seen in a video rescuing a small dog when its leash was caught in the closed doors of an elevator.

Johnny Mathis, of Houston, tweeted Monday about his role in saving the little canine.

"Y'all I'm shaking!!! I just saved a dog on a leash that didn't make it onto the elevator with the owner before the door closed! I just happened to turn around as the door closed and it started to lift off the ground I got the leash off in time," Mathis tweeted.

He continued, "She started screaming as soon as the door shut and was bawling her eyes out when it came back down."

A day after putting out the tweets, Mathis posted video of the rescue taken from a camera at his apartment building.

In it, you see the owner enter the elevator and the doors close but without the Pomeranian getting on. Mathis just gets off the elevator as this is happening, but turns around jumps into remove the leash of the dog's collar.

"Instinct just kicked in, I just grabbed that leash," Mathis told CNN.




Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustondogsanimal rescuerescuepet rescueelevatordogcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Anti-Semitic rant caught on camera on LI; man arrested
LI officials call for investigation into arrest caught on video
Video: Accused shoplifters brawl in street with Barneys workers
Video: Fruit stand worker attacked, robbed in Bronx
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barnard College student, 18, fatally stabbed by group of men in Manhattan park mugging
2-year-old boy struck, killed by oncoming subway train in NYC
Jersey City shooting: Attorney general to release more info
AccuWeather: Another cold one
Crash traps driver, slows traffic on FDR Drive
Search for man in attempted luring of teen in Franklin Square
Jersey City victims: What we know about those killed inside market
Show More
NJ shooting suspects believed to be followers of anti-Semitic group: Sources
Det. Joseph Seals: What we know about officer killed in Jersey City
NJ crime data shows increase in Jersey City hate crimes
Philip McKeon, child star from 80s sitcom 'Alice,' dies at 55
Transit President furious after snow and ice cause 7 train delays
More TOP STORIES News