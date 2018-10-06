SQUIRREL

How many squirrels in Central Park? Count aims to find out

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK --
It's one of the enduring mysteries of life in New York City: Just how many squirrels live in Central Park?

There could soon be an answer.

Counters started roaming the 840-acre park on Saturday for its first ever Squirrel Census .

Organizers of the two-week count tell The New York Times they're looking to learn more about squirrel behavior and urban green space.

Jamie Allen led similar censuses of Atlanta's Inman Park in 2012 and 2016. He says the projects are filling a data void on squirrels and exposing patterns in how they live.

The Atlanta results helped inform a paper on the spread of West Nile virus.

The Central Park counters are tracking squirrels' activities, such as running and foraging, coat color and sounds they make.

Their findings will be made public in the spring.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssquirrelCentral ParkNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SQUIRREL
Dog helps squirrel displaced by Florence
Squirrel caught stealing Peanut M&M's at Disney World
Meet Avocado Squirrel, the new Pizza Rat
Squirrel caper unfolds in teen's Long Island bedroom
More squirrel
PETS & ANIMALS
Fat Bear Week: Watch these burly bears eat their way to hibernation
Study: Therapy dogs can spread superbugs to kids
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Creature walks into TV live shot, sparks internet debate
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LIVE: Senate to vote on Kavanaugh's nomination at 3:45 p.m.
Undocumented immigrant charged with brutal Freeport rape
21-year-old woman dead after being shot in neck in Brooklyn
NYPD officer discharges firearm during Harlem confrontation
No winner: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $470 million
Family: Missing Maryland teen may be in New York
Driver charged after striking construction worker in BK
Elderly woman killed when SUV jumps curb on Upper East Side
Show More
8 sickened in 2nd cluster of Legionnaires' in Manhattan
Students burned during science experiment at Bronx school
Yankees lose to Red Sox 5-4 in Game 1 of ALDS
Officials investigating 'mystery object' that blew hole into home
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino gets 8 months in tax case
More News