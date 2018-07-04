4TH OF JULY

4th of July 2018: How to keep your pets happy and safe this Independence Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are tips on how to keep your pet safe this 4th of July (Shutterstock)

From fireworks to barbecues, all the things we humans enjoy about the Independence Day aren't necessarily as much fun for our four-legged friends. While you may want to invite Rocky and Bailey to join in the festivities, check out these tips before making a decision.

Loud noises and large crowds can be scary for animals, so fireworks aren't really their thing. According to the American Humane Society, the 5th of July is the busiest day of the year for most shelters.

  • Get your pets inside well before it gets dark. Even outdoor cats should be brought inside for the night. Make sure they are safe from loud noises and flashes of light while inside.


  • If you know that your pets are startled by loud noises, have someone stay at home with them if you end up leaving the house to celebrate the holiday.


  • Close up your house - scared animals are great escape artists and will find a way out.


  • To lessen the startling boom of fireworks, leave on the TV or radio for background noise.

  • Make sure your animals are wearing ID tags and if they're microchipped that the information is up to date.


  • Contact a veterinarian before the holiday if you believe your pets should be tranquilized


  • If you do lose your pet, don't wait to start looking. Knock on doors, call your local shelter and check Craigslist.


Fireworks aren't the only Fourth of July issue pet owners should consider. Keep an eye on your little guys all day long.

  • Don't leave alcoholic beverages where animals can reach them. Pets get drunk too and it's not fun or safe for them.


  • Keep matches, lighter fluid, and citronella products out of reach. All contain chemicals that can be dangerous for pets.


  • Glow jewelry can be fun for after-dark festivities, but they don't mix well with pets. The luminescent chemicals can cause gastrointestinal irritation and you don't want them eating the plastic tubing and connectors either.

Check out more Fourth of July Safety Tips from the ASPCA.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalfireworks4th of julysafetyholidaydogs
4TH OF JULY
Video: Woman fires off Roman candles on Brooklyn street
Where to see fireworks in NY, NJ, CT
EXCLUSIVE: How NYPD Aviation Unit keeps NYC safe
Macy's 4th of July fireworks light up NYC sky
How weather impacts fireworks shows
More 4th of july
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
Woman recounts attack by bear in kitchen of her home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News