WILD ANIMALS

Huge group of more than a thousand octopuses spotted off California coast

EMBED </>More Videos

Off the coast of central California, more than 1,000 octopuses are hanging out on the sea floor and protecting their eggs. Ocean Exploration Trust researchers spotted the massive collection of brooding mollusks nearly 2 miles below the surface. (Ocean Exploration Trust/NOAA)

Danny Clemens
In a small area off the coast of central California, more than 1,000 octopuses are brooding on the sea floor.

Researchers working with the Nautilus Live mission spotted the massive collection of largely female mollusks nearly 2 miles below the surface earlier this week. The octopuses were upside-down and seemed to have tucked themselves into crevices in the sea floor to cover egg clusters beneath their bodies.

Ocean Exploration Trust biologists identified the octopuses as members of the Muusoctopus robustus species, a small, deep-water octopus that doesn't have an ink sac. The species hadn't previously been known to congregate in such large numbers.



The creatures had set up shop southeast of the Davidson Seamount in NOAA's Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, a federally protected area off California's central coast dubbed the "Serengeti of the Sea." Covering more than 270 miles of California's coast, the sanctuary is larger in area than Yellowstone National Park, and this area of the sanctuary had never before been explored.

Nautilus' current expedition runs until the end of November, and viewers at home can follow along on NautilusLive.org

SEE ALSO: 'Headless chicken monster' spotted swimming in Antarctic Ocean
EMBED More News Videos

The "headless chicken monster" (Enypniastes eximia) is a swimming sea cucumber that was first filmed in 2017 in the Gulf of Mexico and has never before been seen so far south as it recently was, scientists said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalsoceansocean conservationNOAAcaliforniau.s. & worldbuzzworthywhat's trendingscience
WILD ANIMALS
'Headless chicken monster' spotted swimming in Antarctic Ocean
VIDEO: Deer, not home invaders, roughed up this front porch
Fat Bear Week: Watch these burly bears eat their way to hibernation
WATCH: Curious shark sneaks up behind scuba diver
More wild animals
PETS & ANIMALS
Man rescues kitten glued to busy intersection
NYC schools expanding comfort dog program
Dog commits con job all in the name of McDonald's food
'Please adopt me': Dog waiting for forever home for 4 years
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Rapper linked to shooting investigation on Madison Ave
Pipe bomb suspect arrested; 'Not a hoax,' FBI says
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
8th child dies in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Man arrested over alleged plot to kill and eat young girl
AccuWeather Alert for weekend nor'easter
PIPE BOMB SCARE: Who are the targets?
NBC cancels 'Megyn Kelly Today' following blackface comments
Show More
Suspected pipe bomb removed from Manhattan post office
Baby dies of bacterial infection at NJ hospital, 3 sick
Neighborhood Eats: Peruvian food at 'Llamita'
Hurricane wipes Hawaiian Island off the map
83-year-old longtime postal worker killed in NJ hit and run
More News