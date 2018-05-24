TEXAS NEWS

7-foot snake in Texas cozies up to new neighbor's front door grilles

EMBED </>More Videos

A Texas man was about to turn the key in his front door when he noticed a nearly 7-foot snake wrapped in the grilles. (Taran Vaszocz-Williams/Morgan's Point Resort Fire Dept. )

Danny Clemens
MORGAN'S POINT RESORT, Texas --
A new resident in one Texas neighborhood came home to find an unexpected visitor: a nearly 7-foot snake that had cozied up and wrapped itself around the metal grilles on his front door.

"The homeowner literally put his key in the front door, and when the serpent moved in for a closer look, the guy was clearly a bit caught off guard," Training Chief Taran Vaszocz-Williams with the Morgan's Point Resort Fire Department told ABC.

The homeowner enlisted Vaszocz-Williams, the Game Warden, a resident snake enthusiast and several other members of the fire and police departments from Morgan's Point Resort, a small town 75 miles north of Austin, to remove the snake from his front door. The coalition of first responders used their specialized snake-removal equipment to extract the snake from the grilles.


They identified the creature as a Texas rat snake, a non-venomous species commonly found throughout central and northern Texas. The snakes are well-adapted to the presence of humans and prey on rats, mice and other rodents, and they've even been known to scale walls in search of their next meal.

Vaszocz-Williams said snakes of all kinds live in the densely wooded area and are commonly spotted by residents, though it's not so common for the serpents to make their way into a newly constructed subdivision and wrap themselves around a front door.

"Officer Martinez provided a chauffeured ride to a wooded area where the snake could go about his business with rodents and such," Vaszocz-Williams quipped.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssnaketexas newsu.s. & worldwild animalsTexas
TEXAS NEWS
Man in red dress stands on corner with embarrassing sign
Robbery attempt mistaken for shooting at South Texas mall
Judge denies appeal to block release of 3D-printed gun blueprints
Prisoner climbs on top of patrol car driving down the highway
Mom shoots alleged carjacker in head with kids in car
More texas news
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News