DANBURY, Connecticut (WABC) --Nearly 100 puppies are safe after a remarkable rescue effort during a fire in Connecticut Thursday.
The fire started in a warehouse connected to the Puppy Love pet store in Danbury.
As the store filled with smoke, firefighters rescued the puppies with help from nearby restaurant workers and bystanders.
They formed a human chain to rush the puppies to safety.
The store had just received a new batch of puppies that morning.
None of the animals was hurt.
