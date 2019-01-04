PETS & ANIMALS

Human chain rescues nearly 100 puppies from Connecticut pet store fire

Nearly 100 puppies are safe after a remarkable rescue effort during a fire in Connecticut Thursday.

DANBURY, Connecticut (WABC) --
Nearly 100 puppies are safe after a remarkable rescue effort during a fire in Connecticut Thursday.

The fire started in a warehouse connected to the Puppy Love pet store in Danbury.

As the store filled with smoke, firefighters rescued the puppies with help from nearby restaurant workers and bystanders.

They formed a human chain to rush the puppies to safety.

The store had just received a new batch of puppies that morning.

None of the animals was hurt.

