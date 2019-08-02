Pets & Animals

Hundreds of fish fly out of lake during 'electrofishing'

Have you ever wondered how to catch a bunch of fish fast? Well, authorities in Kentucky used an electricity jolt to get an invasive fish species out of the water.

The department of Fish and Wildlife Personnel used elctrofishing equipment to stun and collect Asian Carp for a population study on Lake Barkley.

Stunning does not kill the fish, but only temporarily shocks them so they can be counted or caught.

Asian Carp are considered invasive species, and to control the problem, officials regularly evaluate the population and deploy measures to keep them from invading sensitive areas.

Experts figure they're just "getting a jump" on a fishy problem.

SEE MORE:

Man reels in 20-pound 'goldfish' using biscuits as bait

Houston fisherman reels in snake with teeth sunk into fish
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalselectricfishu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rescuers search for swimmer who went missing in the East River
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
Bruce Springsteen's son becomes a firefighter
Small plane makes emergency landing on Washington highway
AccuWeather: Nice day to close out the week
R. Kelly to appear in NYC court on sex crime charges
Video shows armed robbery of Bronx livery driver
Show More
Human-trafficking suspect on ICE's most wanted list caught in Detroit
Car hits person riding scooter in East Flatbush
Criminal case put on hold against father involved in twins' hot car deaths
NYC man says he was violently attacked by DoorDash driver
NYC gallery owner says he was attacked for MAGA hat
More TOP STORIES News