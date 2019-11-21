Hungry Lake Tahoe bear wrecks car after getting stuck inside

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- A reminder, lock your doors and don't leave food inside your car, or this could happen.A hungry bear opened the door to an unlocked car in and couldn't get back out.Sheriff's deputies were able to open the doors and let the hungry fella go, but not before the bear destroyed the inside of the car.The Placer County Sheriff's Office warned drivers not to leave food in cars as bears forage for food in preparation for hibernation."Do not leave food in your vehicles, lock your car doors and secure your garbage in bear-proof containers!"They said in their Facebook post:"BE BEAR AWARE.The bears are hungry and looking for food as they are getting ready for hibernation. Do not leave food in your vehicles, lock your car doors and secure your garbage in bear proof containers! This bear got into an unlocked car and couldn't get back out. Thankfully, deputies were able to free him and send him on his way, but not before the bear had done considerable damage to the interior of the car."