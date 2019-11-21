wild animals

Hungry Lake Tahoe bear wrecks car after getting stuck inside

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- A reminder, lock your doors and don't leave food inside your car, or this could happen.

A hungry bear opened the door to an unlocked car in and couldn't get back out.

Sheriff's deputies were able to open the doors and let the hungry fella go, but not before the bear destroyed the inside of the car.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office warned drivers not to leave food in cars as bears forage for food in preparation for hibernation.

"Do not leave food in your vehicles, lock your car doors and secure your garbage in bear-proof containers!"

They said in their Facebook post:

"BE BEAR AWARE.
The bears are hungry and looking for food as they are getting ready for hibernation. Do not leave food in your vehicles, lock your car doors and secure your garbage in bear proof containers! This bear got into an unlocked car and couldn't get back out. Thankfully, deputies were able to free him and send him on his way, but not before the bear had done considerable damage to the interior of the car."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsanimal newsbearanimalsabc7 originalscalifornia
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILD ANIMALS
Koala rescued from flames reunites with rescuer
Rutgers alerts students to be on lookout for aggressive coyote
State to trap turkeys ruffling feathers in NJ neighborhood
Wild turkeys terrorizing New Jersey neighborhood, residents say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
15-year-old stabbed multiple times while on NYC subway platform
Police say body found is missing Connecticut bar owner
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
PHOTOS: Raccoon spotted in Brooklyn subway station
23-year-old worker fatally shot in head inside NYC tobacco shop
Anonymous FDNY firefighter sick from 9/11 donating $100K
Show More
Manslaughter charges filed in deadly NYC construction accident
Every NJ town to get seedlings from toppled 600-year-old oak tree
NY political battle intensifies over sweeping bail changes
UPS truck hit woman on Long Island and kept going, police say
Teen riding e-scooter fatally struck by truck in NJ; Victim ID'd
More TOP STORIES News