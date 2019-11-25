thanksgiving

Thankful but hungry goats gobble down Thanksgiving dinner

HORNBEAK, Tennessee -- A group of goats were treated to an early Thanksgiving feast as they munched their way through a series of treats on a farm in Hornbeak, Tennessee.

Moona Ruth, Boonie, MaDolly and Perri Drew, who have an Instagram account dedicated to their daily adventures, were served up baguettes and other baked treats, as well as fruit and vegetables galore, with the results posted to YouTube.

"Serving a family of goats is chaos," the farm owners added in text accompanying the video, noting too that the quartet of farm animals proceeded to "jump up on plates, knock down cups, push each other from their food and steal the grub right from the other's mouth," during the meal.

The four goats were served by a child who sensibly stayed out of the way for the most part once the eating began. One goat in particular, the owners say, takes its diet more seriously than the others. "That growling or grunting sound is Boonie, he is serious about warning the others not to touch his baguette."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgoatthanksgivinganimal newscute animalsanimalsabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THANKSGIVING
Thanksgiving mass transit: What you need to know
Stop! Washing your Thanksgiving turkey could spread germs
When to watch Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special on ABC
Pre-Thanksgiving feast at St. Paul's church in Paterson
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man slashed, possibly with machete, outside NYC laundromat
Body found in Ala. confirmed as missing Fla. girl
NY Gov. Cuomo, National Grid reach deal on gas moratorium
Teen with jaw fused shut readies for 1st normal Thanksgiving
Brooklyn teen seriously hurt in slashing near school
Strong winds could disrupt Thanksgiving parade, holiday plans
Rehearsals begin as wind threatens Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Show More
Remains found believed to be UFC fighters' stepdaughter; 2nd man arrested
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg kicks off presidential campaign
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
LI woman arrested for DWI after passenger jumps from car
Dire situation for koalas as bushfires ravage Australia
More TOP STORIES News