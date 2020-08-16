Pets & Animals

Husband attacks great white shark that bit his wife

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia -- An Australian man punched a great white shark, so he could save his wife from an attack.

Mark Rapley and his wife Chantelle Doyle were surfing at a beach on Saturday when a 6-1/2 foot to 10 foot shark attacked Doyle. She was bitten on her right leg.

Doyle was able to jump back on her board, but Rapley paddled to her side and attacked the shark.

"When you see the mother of your child, and your support, everything that's who you are, so you just react. You just 'get off that calf,' that's all I could think," Rapley said.

Rapley said he jumped onto the surf board that his wife was on, to "leverage punches sort of down onto (the shark)."

He added his wife was in good spirits in the hospital but said there was a long road to recovery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssurfingbeacheswoman injuredsharkswoman attackedu.s. & worldshark attackviral
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 Updates: NY positives under 1%, decline in new US cases
Alleged dispute turns deadly outside Manhattan bagel shop
4 dead in more than 2 dozen NYC shootings in less than 48 hours
President Trump's brother Robert dies in New York hospital
Beagles 'Mickey,' 'Nemo' to retire from NYC bedbug business
Sources: killing of off-duty correction officer was planned
Check out the 'Lord of the Rings' 'Hobbit house' in NY
Show More
List: NYC universities, colleges' plans for fall 2020
AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool
8 NJ counties 'under quarantine' for spotted lanternfly
'Tribute in Light' back on as Cuomo pledges support from state
What's happening at the US Postal Service, and why?
More TOP STORIES News