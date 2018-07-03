PETS & ANIMALS

Incarcerated veteran on Long Island to train service dog for another vet with PTSD

Rocky arrived at the Suffolk County Jail to begin training as a service dog. (WABC)

Eyewitness News
YAPHANK, Long Island (WABC) --
As part of a new program on Long Island, an incarcerated veteran will be training a service dog for another veteran being treated for PTSD.

The dog is Rocky, a black Labrador from the organization Paws of War.

On Monday, he arrived for his first day of training at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Yaphank.

Over the next eight weeks, Rocky will be trained at the county jail by Jermaine, an Army veteran who also suffers from PTSD.

The dog will become a service-companion dog for Harry Stolberg, a United States Marine Corp veteran who is currently undergoing treatment at the VA Hospital in Northport.

Paws of War trains and places shelter dogs with U.S. military veterans who suffer from the emotional effects of war.

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr. asked the organization to launch a program for veterans inside the Suffolk County Jail.

Paws of War found Rocky at the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation and decided he was the right dog to start training as a service animal.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsservice animaldogpetsveteranPTSDYaphankSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
Woman recounts attack by bear in kitchen of her home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News