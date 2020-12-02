Pets & Animals

Injured 20-pound swan rescued from fast lane of Long Island Expressway in NYC

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Two New York City police officers swooped in to rescue a swan in distress on the Long Island Expressway.

The injured animal landed in the fast lane of the roadway near Exit 33 in Bayside around 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The officers blocked traffic while they picked up the bird, which was bleeding from her wing and foot.

They took the 20-pound swan back to the 111th Precinct before she was taken to an animal rescue for treatment.

This is not the first swan rescue to make headlines recently.

Just last month, a group of determined New Yorkers came to the rescue of an injured swan at Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge.

That swan received a ride from some good Samaritans before hopping on the subway to get to a clinic where she is recovering.

