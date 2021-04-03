Injured seal rescued by officers on Long Island's south shore

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10461244" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There was an unusual water rescue off the coast of Long Island when first responders came together to help save a dolphin.

POINT LOOKOUT, Long Island (WABC) -- An injured seal on Long Island's south shore got a helping hand on Friday.A person found the seal on the beach at Point Lookout around 7:45 a.m. and notified police.Officers from Marine Bureau responded to the beach and found the seal.They say the young pup had suffered an injury on its side.The officers then contacted the NY Marine Rescue Center, who helped the officers secure the pup safely in a transportation crate.The seal was then taken to the rescue center in Riverhead for treatment and evaluation.----------