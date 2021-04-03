Pets & Animals

Injured seal rescued by officers on Long Island's south shore

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Injured seal rescued by officers on LI beach

POINT LOOKOUT, Long Island (WABC) -- An injured seal on Long Island's south shore got a helping hand on Friday.

A person found the seal on the beach at Point Lookout around 7:45 a.m. and notified police.

Officers from Marine Bureau responded to the beach and found the seal.

RELATED | First responders come together to rescue dolphin from muddy water in Manhasset Bay
EMBED More News Videos

There was an unusual water rescue off the coast of Long Island when first responders came together to help save a dolphin.



They say the young pup had suffered an injury on its side.

The officers then contacted the NY Marine Rescue Center, who helped the officers secure the pup safely in a transportation crate.


The seal was then taken to the rescue center in Riverhead for treatment and evaluation.

RELATED | Dogs, cats looking for forever homes in New Jersey after deadly tornadoes in Alabama
EMBED More News Videos

More than 50 dogs and cats were evacuated to New Jersey after deadly tornadoes hit Alabama.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnassau countypoint lookoutlong island newsanimal rescueanimalsealpolice
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
2 injured in serious accident involving ambulance on Long Island
NJ wedding venues look forward to business getting back to normal
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
The Countdown: Breaking down Biden's biggest problems, challenges
Final respects to be paid to fallen Rockland County firefighter
Man accused of killing Jam Master Jay pleads not guilty to additional drug charges
Show More
Terrifying moment: Shooter opens fire inside NYC store
How a dog is changing the world for a young boy with autism
April the Giraffe, who went viral during her 2017 pregnancy, dies
To prevent burnout, LinkedIn gives its entire company the week off
Angry octopus attacks man in Australia
More TOP STORIES News