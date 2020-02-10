Pets & Animals

Inmates graduate alongside the puppies they trained at Long Island jail

YAPHANK, New York (WABC) -- Six puppies and their trainers have officially graduated from a special program at a jail on Long Island that helps both inmates and the dogs they train.

The graduation ceremony was held Monday afternoon at the Yaphank Correctional Facility.

"Pawsitive Second Chances" is a program where puppies are brought into the jail and trained by the inmates to learn basic obedience.

While the puppies are exposed and socialized to different sights, sounds and smells, the inmates get an opportunity to nurture the dogs.

Officials say the training program enhances a shelter dog's adoptability, while at the same time, the inmates' eyes are opened to a world of training and options for life outside of prison.

After the puppies graduate from training, they are available for adoption through Save-a-Pet Rescue, Inc., a no-kill animal shelter in Port Jefferson Station.

