Internet dubs rescue cat 'Baby Yoda'

ROWAN COUNTY, North Carolina -- If you couldn't get enough of the 'Baby Yoda' craze, wait until you get a look at a rescue cat coming out of Rowan County.
With beady eyes and long-pointed ears, the cat looks oddly similar to the breakout star "The Child" from the "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" series.
Joy was found by a Rowan County Humane Society volunteer on Dec. 15 with a large neck wound.
She is currently being fostered by an animal hospital worker until she's ready for a forever home.
You can follow the internet sensation on Facebook at 'Baby Yoda Cat.'
In case you are unable to adopt the cat, you can preorder a Baby Yoda toy plush toy at shopDisney.com
