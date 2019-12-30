Pets & Animals

Internet dubs rescue cat 'Baby Yoda'

ROWAN COUNTY, North Carolina -- If you couldn't get enough of the 'Baby Yoda' craze, wait until you get a look at a rescue cat coming out of Rowan County.

With beady eyes and long-pointed ears, the cat looks oddly similar to the breakout star "The Child" from the "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" series.

RELATED: 'The Mandalorian' season 2 confirmed for fall 2020 release

Joy was found by a Rowan County Humane Society volunteer on Dec. 15 with a large neck wound.

She is currently being fostered by an animal hospital worker until she's ready for a forever home.

You can follow the internet sensation on Facebook at 'Baby Yoda Cat.'

In case you are unable to adopt the cat, you can preorder a Baby Yoda toy plush toy at shopDisney.com

