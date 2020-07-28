CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- It's a girl for harbor seals Coral and Pickles at the New York Aquarium!
The seal pup is named Murphy and her birth was announded Tuesday by the Wildlife Conservation Society.
The aquarium remains temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The pup is doing well and getting used to her surroundings," said Jon Forrest Dohlin, WCS Vice President and New York Aquarium Director. "The latest member of our harbor seal family is a reminder that life goes on at the aquarium regardless of the temporary closure. The essential staff caring for our animals every day should be commended for their hard work and unwavering commitment to the animals during these difficult times."
Harbor seals are common along the east and west coasts of North America and frequently spotted in New York waters. They are a species protected in U.S. waters by the Marine Mammal Protection Act.
The new harbor seal pup is not the only addition to the Sea Cliffs habitat during the coronavirus pandemic; in April, New York Aquarium staff moved "Erie," a California sea lion pup born in October, to Sea Cliffs. Harbor seals and sea lions are just two of the over 300 species exhibited at the New York Aquarium.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
It's a girl! Seal pup born at New York Aquarium in Coney Island
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News