NEW YORK (WABC) --A beloved New York City Halloween event that was canceled due to insurance issues is making a comeback just in time for its 28th year.
The Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade is officially back on -- but it is moving to a new spot this year.
The event that is sure to be filled with tricks and dog treats will now take place Sunday Oct. 28 from noon until 3 p.m. at the amphitheater at the nearby East River Park.
ESPN donated the money to help pay the insurance for the annual event that features adorable dogs in costumes.
Organizers shared the good news late Wednesday night:
It was announced in August that the parade had to be canceled due to the large insurance and liability policy required by the city's parks department.
The city requires a certificate of insurance valued at $1 million for events at city parks with more than 500 people.
Check out highlights from last year's parade:
