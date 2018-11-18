PETS & ANIMALS

Former Vice President Joe Biden adopts German Shepherd

WILMINGTON, Delaware --
Former Vice President Joe Biden has a new four-legged family member.

The Delaware Humane Association said Saturday that Biden and his wife, Jill, have adopted a 10-month-old German Shepherd named Major.

Director of Animal Care Kerry Bruni said the Bidens had been providing foster care for the dog in their home for several months and were ready to make the adoption official.

Bruni said the former vice president reached out to see if he could help after the association posted on social media earlier this year that it had received a litter of sick German Shepherd puppies.

Biden recently returned to the campaign trail to stump for Democratic candidates and has said he expects to decide whether to seek the 2020 presidential nomination by early next year.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsjoe bidenpetspet rescueWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Zoo shows off young gorillas
Camel spotted in snowstorm along highway
'Turkey gone wild' chases police cruiser: VIDEO
Police: Man dresses as woman, buys puppy with stolen credit card
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Body found amid search for fan who vanished during NFL game
Man shot while chasing store robbers in Queens
Investigation into crash that killed pregnant woman on Major Deegan
Dad speaks out after son allegedly killed by 10-year-old
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbings of couple in Queens
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
Ferry crew, Coast Guard rescue 4 boaters off New Jersey coast
Death toll rises to 76 in California wildfire with winds ahead
Show More
School public safety officer helps stranded children during height of snowstorm
Woman who died while on cruise fell off 14th story balcony
Anthony Johnson helps serve Thanksgiving turkeys to homeless
Police investigating deadly Newark hit and run
No one predicted the severity of Thursday's snowstorm. Why?
More News