PETS & ANIMALS

Kids at Long Island hospital met animals from the San Diego Zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

Animals from the San Diego Zoo were brought to a Long Island hospital.

Eyewitness News
NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) --
Young hospital patients on Long Island got a chance to meet animals more accustomed to the jungle.

An African crested porcupine and a cockatoo were among the animals taken to Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park Thursday.

.
It's part of an effort to connect kids with wildlife without leaving their hospital beds.

The program is a collaboration between the San Diego Zoo Global, Cohen Children's Medical Center and Ronald McDonald House of Long Island.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalssan diego zooNew Hyde Park
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
50 cats, kittens found in deplorable conditions in NJ home
DogSpots launched at NY service areas
Lemur stolen from zoo located at nearby hotel
Pit bull saved after being chained to tree without food or water
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
NYPD sergeant on modified duty after shooting of suspect
AMBER ALERT: Girl in 'extreme danger' after possible abduction
1 dead, 17-year-old in custody after hit-and-run in Huntington
Driver takes plea deal after 2 killed in search for dirt bike
Self-professed serial killer hears voices, lawyer says
NYC: Victim of peace officer sex assault can't sue
Scammers targeting Spectrum customers: What you need to know
Divers rescue jumper, good Samaritan from East River
Show More
Fire damages NJ playground for kids with special needs
Bronx bodega where 'Junior' was murdered up for sale
Bystanders watch as mother throws young daughter off bridge
Pregnant woman served chemicals instead of latte at McDonald's
New Jersey residents wake up to find tires slashed again
More News