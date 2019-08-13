Pets & Animals

Kitten rescued from traffic on George Washington Bridge

BERGEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A tiny kitten was rescued after commuters spotted her dodging in and out of traffic on the George Washington Bridge.

Port Authority police were called to the bridge Monday afternoon after the cat was spotted near the lower level toll plaza.

Officers grabbed the kitten, gave her food and water and even named her Highway.

She was taken to the Bergen County Animal Shelter where she will be available for adoption.

