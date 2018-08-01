Someone cut through the outer perimeter fencing of the zoo to steal the lemur.

A lemur stolen from a California zoo last weekend is back in captivity.According to police, someone stole a ring-tailed lemur named Isaac and released two monkeys onto Santa Ana Zoo property by using bolt-cutters to slice through the outer perimeter fencing and the fencing of two primate enclosures.While investigating the break-in, the Santa Ana Police Department received a call from the Newport Police Department regarding the missing lemur, which had been located in front of a hotel in that city.Police said someone dropped off a plastic crate containing Isaac at the Newport Beach hotel. A note left on the crate indicated that the lemur was property of the Santa Ana Zoo.The damage to zoo property was more than $1,000, and the stolen lemur was valued at $3,000.Isaac, 32, is the second-oldest ring-tailed lemur in North America. He's also on the endangered species list, making the theft a federal crime.The motive for stealing Isaac remains unclear, according to police.Zoo staff was able to recapture the other escaped monkeys and said it plans to review security procedures.