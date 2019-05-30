animal news

Leo the Cat from 'Pet Sematary' has passed away

Leo the Cat from "Pet Sematary" has passed away.

Leo played the undead cat named Church in this year's remake of the horror classic.

His death comes just weeks after the film's release.

Leo is featured in the official trailer for "Pet Sematary," which is based on Stephen King's terrifying novel.



Animal trainer Kirk Jarrett announced the sad news on an Instagram account dedicated to Leo.

It shows a picture of Leo sitting in front of a fireplace, along with a message.

"It is with great sadness that we tell you that Leo has passed away. He will forever be missed by his human and fur family. May his star always shine bright," Jarrett wrote.

Jarrett did not release Leo's cause of death.

See more stories related to animals.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmoviebuzzworthycatsanimal newsanimalanimalsu.s. & world
ANIMAL NEWS
Bring your dog and drink bottomless wine at new theater
Sharks on the move: How to track great whites heading north
Llamas on the loose in Las Vegas
Mom chauffeurs baby opossums in adorable Mother's Day video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect surrenders in caught-on-camera beating of Lyft driver
Young girl hospitalized after being hit by foul ball at MLB game
Edison officer injured in hit-and-run crash, teen arrested
Teacher writes 'WTF is this' on student's assignment
4 accused of sexually assaulting child while producing porn in NJ
Worker on garbage truck finds man's body on side of LI road
Couple bound for NYC rescued from capsized boat
Show More
Guilty plea in teen's fatally stabbing inside NY Dunkin Donuts
10-month-old dies at daycare after choking on pine cone
AccuWeather Alert: One more round of storms
'Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker' gets 57 years in NJ murder
Bronx teacher accused of raping 13-year-old girl
More TOP STORIES News