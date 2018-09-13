PETS & ANIMALS

Long Island animal rescue taking dogs, donations ahead of Hurricane Florence

By
PORT WASHINGTON, Long Island (WABC) --
North Shore Animal League America on Long Island is taking animals from areas set to be hit by Hurricane Florence to free up space in those shelters ahead of the storm.

The no-kill animal rescue in Port Washington received received 35 dogs, including puppies, from Martinsville, Virginia, Wednesday night. The move will allow Martinsvile to take other dogs in low-lying shelters in the area.

North Shore will put the dogs up for adoption here.

Later Thursday, another 21 pups will arrive from Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Additionally, North Shore is requesting donations for water and dog supplies because they will be also heading south to do more work in the coming days.

They are asking for everything from unused bottled water to dog bowls, as well as dog and cat food, paper towels, new or unused towels, new treats, litter boxes, wee wee pads and wire crates.

Drop off begins Thursday at their pet store on Lewyt Street in Port Washington.

