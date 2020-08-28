Pets & Animals

Donation drive on Long Island is helping pets displaced by Hurricane Laura

By Eyewitness News
PORT WASHINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A donation drive took place on Long Island Thursday night to help pets displaced by Hurricane Laura.

The North Shore Animal League in Port Washington is accepting donations for pet food and supplies.

They are asking the community for items such as paper towels, garbage bags, litter boxes, dog and cat food, water bowls and cleaning wipes.

RELATED | Tropical Storm Laura Live Update: 6 dead in Louisiana; Trump to visit
EMBED More News Videos

Miya Shay has the latest on Tropical Storm Laura's damage across Texas and Louisiana.


The league's emergency rescue team will be in town till Saturday morning, when they will transport the donations to Texas.

An NSALA mobile unit will then pick up rescue animals from southern shelters and bring them to New York to find homes.

For more information, you can head to the animal league's website.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsport washingtonnassau countyspcadogscatstropical stormpetsanimalhurricane lauradonations
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump's big moment, Ivanka and Rudy Giuliani wrap up 2020 RNC
Lord & Taylor, America's first department store, closing for good
Teen passenger in Lyft now in coma after hit and run
Tropical Storm Laura updates: 6 dead in Louisiana; Trump to visit
Shots fired at shark amid close encounter with Coast Guard
Car careens into outdoor dining area, injures woman
AccuWeather: Friday stays steamy with spotty storms
Show More
NYC police union boss praises Trump for backing cops at RNC
Kyle Rittenhouse, charged in fatal shooting of protesters in Wisconsin
Colleges ramp up safety protocols as Cuomo sets positive case threshold
Man yanks necklace off elderly woman's neck waiting for elevator
2 women stabbed during dispute in front of New York Public Library
More TOP STORIES News