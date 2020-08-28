Donation drive on Long Island is helping pets displaced by Hurricane Laura

The North Shore Animal League in Port Washington is accepting donations for pet food and supplies.
They are asking the community for items such as paper towels, garbage bags, litter boxes, dog and cat food, water bowls and cleaning wipes.
The league's emergency rescue team will be in town till Saturday morning, when they will transport the donations to Texas.
An NSALA mobile unit will then pick up rescue animals from southern shelters and bring them to New York to find homes.
For more information, you can head to the animal league's website.
