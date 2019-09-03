Long Island Kitten Kadoodle Coffee Cafe lets you drink coffee while playing with cats

SELDEN, New York (WABC) -- The A Kitten Kadoodle Coffee Cafe in Selden, Long Island is bringing cat lovers from all over to try out their new cat cafe experience.
The cafe has 14 cats that roam around freely where you can pet, cuddle, and play within their designated cat room.
"Every cat has their own story of where they were rescued from, they also have their own personality like people," said owner Jennifer Rose Sinz. "The one most important thing is they are so sociable and so friendly with people of all ages which is the most important."
In addition to cuddling the cats, the cafe holds weekly events ranging from yoga with cats, Zumba with cats, and movie night with the cats. The cafe also provides vegetarian meals, smoothies, coffee, and teas.
