Pets & Animals

Long Island Kitten Kadoodle Coffee Cafe lets you drink coffee while playing with cats

By
SELDEN, New York (WABC) -- The A Kitten Kadoodle Coffee Cafe in Selden, Long Island is bringing cat lovers from all over to try out their new cat cafe experience.

The cafe has 14 cats that roam around freely where you can pet, cuddle, and play within their designated cat room.

"Every cat has their own story of where they were rescued from, they also have their own personality like people," said owner Jennifer Rose Sinz. "The one most important thing is they are so sociable and so friendly with people of all ages which is the most important."

In addition to cuddling the cats, the cafe holds weekly events ranging from yoga with cats, Zumba with cats, and movie night with the cats. The cafe also provides vegetarian meals, smoothies, coffee, and teas.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Alex Ciccarone
Submit a tip to Alex
Follow Alex on Facebook
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsseldencommunity journalistcatscat cafeoriginalspet adoption
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly Hurricane Dorian parks itself over the Bahamas
Dorian Coverage: Josh Einiger reports from Florida
Woman dies in NJ hit-and-run crash
Police: Woman stole diamond ring, swapped it for one worth $28K
14-year-old confesses to killing all 5 family members: Sheriff
Angry customers pull gun over sold-out chicken sandwiches
NYC dad fighting for his life after being struck in hit and run
Show More
Widespread destruction in Bahamas storm zone after Dorian: VIDEO
Man found fatally shot on SI Expressway exit ramp
34 presumed dead in boat fire off CA coast, search suspended
Police: Inmate bites correction sergeant's finger at LI jail
Man beaten and pistol-whipped by multiple robbers in NJ
More TOP STORIES News