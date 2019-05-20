RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- A therapy center on Long Island rescues horses who have been abused or neglected and connects them with humans who are in emotional trouble themselves.
Spirit's Promise Equine Rescue and Rehabilitation Program rescues unwanted or abused horses. At Spirit's Promise, they use ground equine therapy that connects people who are in emotional trouble with highly sensitive and vulnerable animals.
One of their most popular therapies is their grief support program. Participants become more in tune and connected with themselves with guidance and feedback from professionals, group members and from the horses who serve as mirrors to what is being expressed, both verbally and non-verbally.
"We decided that this place was a place of peace where people can come to get out of their heads for a little while, to just relax and find their way to healing," said Executive Director/Founder Marisa Striano. "Our horses keep them in the moment."
In addition to their therapy programs, the barn also hosts American country nights along with line dance lessons.
----------
Contact Community Journalist Alex Ciccarone
Submit a tip to Alex
Follow Alex on Facebook
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Instagram
Long Island equine therapy center allows you to grieve with a horse right by your side
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News