Pets & Animals

Texas longhorn has sad reaction after yoga ball pops

EMBED <>More Videos

Tex got a new yoga ball after he was playing a little 'rough' with his original one that sadly popped during his playtime.

CLEVELAND, Texas -- A video of a longhorn playing with a yoga ball on a Texas farm had many people smiling - at first. But it quickly turned into a sad moment when the bull's horns popped his favorite toy.

Tex lives on the Ima Survivor Sanctuary on Plum Grove Road in Cleveland. The animal farm frequently posts videos of all the animals playing and going about their day-to-day.

In one video shared on February 22, Tex is seen playing with a red yoga ball. After about 30 seconds in, one of Tex's horns pops the ball.

Playtime took a sad turn. The video then shows Tex still trying to play with the flat yoga ball, even getting it stuck on one of his horns.

"Tex. I'm sorry," a man is heard saying in the video. "I'm sorry, buddy."

WATCH FULL VIDEO OF TEX AND HIS YOGA BALL
EMBED More News Videos

The longhorn was playing with the yoga ball when it suddenly pops, making for a sad moment for the Tex.


Tex continues to try and push the flat ball with his horns, then eventually walks away.

The video has been shared hundreds of times, with tens of thousands of views.

On Tuesday, the farm posted a big update. Tex got a new yoga ball, just like his original one.

"Tex got his new ball! Lester had a heart to heart discussion about boundaries and Tex huffed a little- but agreed to be more careful," the Facebook post read.

The animal farm has since received many donations from people all over the country supporting the rescued animals.

Click here if you'd like to learn more about Ima Survivor Donkey and Farm Animal Sanctuary.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstexasviral videous worldfarm sanctuaryviral
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Rockford active shooter: Task force officer shot at hotel
NYPD: Woman crashes into deli after fender bender, gets slapped
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on trail
Man charged with breaking into Taylor Swift's apartment -- again
Man accused of groping 13-year-old girl twice on subway
Investigation looking into video of officer accused of racism
Tulane student killed by flying tires at highway rest stop
Show More
Ex-cop guilty of manslaughter for killing stranded black motorist
AccuWeather: Freezing cold temperatures ahead of warmup
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Oncologist: Pancreatic cancer affecting more Americans
Powerball jackpot grows to $414M
More TOP STORIES News