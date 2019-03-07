Texas longhorn has sad reaction after yoga ball pops

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5171975" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The longhorn was playing with the yoga ball when it suddenly pops, making for a sad moment for the Tex.

CLEVELAND, Texas -- A video of a longhorn playing with a yoga ball on a Texas farm had many people smiling - at first. But it quickly turned into a sad moment when the bull's horns popped his favorite toy.Tex lives on the Ima Survivor Sanctuary on Plum Grove Road in Cleveland. The animal farm frequently posts videos of all the animals playing and going about their day-to-day.In one video shared on February 22, Tex is seen playing with a red yoga ball. After about 30 seconds in, one of Tex's horns pops the ball.Playtime took a sad turn. The video then shows Tex still trying to play with the flat yoga ball, even getting it stuck on one of his horns."Tex. I'm sorry," a man is heard saying in the video. "I'm sorry, buddy."Tex continues to try and push the flat ball with his horns, then eventually walks away.The video has been shared hundreds of times, with tens of thousands of views.On Tuesday, the farm posted a big update. Tex got a new yoga ball, just like his original one."Tex got his new ball! Lester had a heart to heart discussion about boundaries and Tex huffed a little- but agreed to be more careful," the Facebook post read.The animal farm has since received many donations from people all over the country supporting the rescued animals.