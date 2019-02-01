PETS & ANIMALS

Longtime shelter dog helps to rescue kittens trapped in storm drain

Longtime shelter dog helps to rescue kittens trapped in storm drain. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 31, 2019.

WILMINGTON, Delaware --
A longtime shelter dog is being recognized for helping to save three kittens trapped in a Wilmington, Delaware, storm drain.

Earlier this month, Harvey, a dog who has lived at the Faithful Friends Animal Society for the past four years, started pulling on his leash while walking with a handler.

When Harvey started barking at a storm drain, the worker let him get a little closer.

It turns out, the pup had sniffed out three little cats trapped at the bottom of the drain.

Though it took two full weeks, the shelter's cat department was able to rescue all of Harvey's kittens.

The cat siblings, now named Beta, Bree, and Brewster are currently being fostered with plans to adopt them out soon.

As for Harvey, he's also looking for a good home, preferably as the only pet.

If you're interested in adopting Harvey or the kittens, you can visit the Faithful Friends Animal Society website.

