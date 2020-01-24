Pets & Animals

Loose pig 'Swag' to be reunited with owner in Nanuet, Rockland County

By Dondre Lemon
NANUET, Rockland County (WABC) -- A lost pig was found wandering around in Nanuet will be reunited with his owners.

The pig, named Swag, goes outside via a doggy door, but somehow got outside his fenced in yard while his family was at work.

Lucky for the pig, Officer Patricia McCoy-Coleman, of The Clarkstown Police Departments Animal Control came to his rescue and transported Swag to the Hudson Valley Humane Society.

Veterinarians tended to his overgrown hooves.

Swag appeared to be a real "ham" as he posed for a picture.

Turns out, he didn't go far, just to the yard next door.

The Humane Society is working to reunite Swag with his family.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnanuetrockland countycute animalslost pet
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father, fiancee arrested in death of 8-year-old LI boy
9 hurt in massive 5-alarm Chinatown fire
Coronavirus outbreak: 2nd US case confirmed in Chicago
19-year-old woman reported missing on Long Island found dead
LIVE: Multiple fatalities after massive blast in NW Houston
Elderly man fatally stabbed in Brooklyn, woman in custody
Red wine leaks out of tank, spills into California river
Show More
AccuWeather: Beautiful end of week before wet weekend
Fears of coronavirus overseas spread to tri-state area
Trump impeachment: Democrats press final day of arguments
Chelsea bomber sentenced to life for shootout with NJ police
6M vehicles recalled over air bag woes
More TOP STORIES News