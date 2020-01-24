Loose pig 'Swag' to be reunited with owner in Nanuet, Rockland County

NANUET, Rockland County (WABC) -- A lost pig was found wandering around in Nanuet will be reunited with his owners.
The pig, named Swag, goes outside via a doggy door, but somehow got outside his fenced in yard while his family was at work.
Lucky for the pig, Officer Patricia McCoy-Coleman, of The Clarkstown Police Departments Animal Control came to his rescue and transported Swag to the Hudson Valley Humane Society.
Veterinarians tended to his overgrown hooves.
Swag appeared to be a real "ham" as he posed for a picture.
Turns out, he didn't go far, just to the yard next door.
The Humane Society is working to reunite Swag with his family.
