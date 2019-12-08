Loose pit bull attacks police officer in Manhattan

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A pit bull on the loose attacked a police officer in Manhattan.People in Morningside Park saw two pit bulls on the loose near 115th Street, so they called the police.Officers corralled the dogs, but one of the animals then lunged at the officers.Police say the officer was not seriously hurt, and just suffered scratches on his face. He still managed to help restrain the dogs.Police are still trying to figure out who owns the pit bulls.The dogs are now in a shelter.