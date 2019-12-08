Pets & Animals

Loose pit bull attacks police officer in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A pit bull on the loose attacked a police officer in Manhattan.

People in Morningside Park saw two pit bulls on the loose near 115th Street, so they called the police.

Officers corralled the dogs, but one of the animals then lunged at the officers.

Police say the officer was not seriously hurt, and just suffered scratches on his face. He still managed to help restrain the dogs.

Police are still trying to figure out who owns the pit bulls.

The dogs are now in a shelter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmorningside heightsnew york citymanhattandogspit bull attacknypdpit bulldog attackdog
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 hospitalized after car hits pedestrians, careens into another vehicle
85-year-old run over by truck on Upper West Side
AccuWeather: Sun to start
Search on for gunman who shot man at Queens subway station
NYPD: Razor blade inside officer's sandwich was accidental
Mother of missing NJ girl: Family friend her 1st suspect
Pensacola base shooter watched shooting videos before attack
Show More
WABC hosts annual party for employees and their kids
Waitress gets $1,000 tip after restaurant was closed for a week
Police: 2 tourists violently attacked, tasered at subway stop
Woman punches mountain lion that killed her dog
4 arrested in SantaCon bar crawl in Hoboken
More TOP STORIES News