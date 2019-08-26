Pets & Animals

Louisiana farmer brings home calf born with five legs

LAKE CHARLES, La. -- A Louisiana farmer who attended a cow auction last week brought home a calf born with five legs because no one else wanted it.

"The people I talked to said you're wasting your money on that, it's not even going to make it. Well 10 days later, she's doing good and healthy. You know, she had five legs and I figured well my fiancée would like it," Matt Alexander told KPLC-TV.

Alexander's fiancée, Maghin Davis, said, "When you run into something like this, it just ... it fits on our farm."

Davis decided to name the calf Elsie.

"You fear the worst that she's not going to make it, She's not something ... we don't really know what was all wrong with her. But every day she surprises us. She's running around. She chases her mom. She eats from her mom. She's just got a lot of energy," Davis said.

Alexander said Elsie seems healthy and playful.

"We hope that she spends the rest of her days happy here," Davis said. "She has plenty of grass to eat and love to get."

The couple plans to wait to figure out if a veterinarian believes Elsie's extra leg will need to be removed.

"She's born unique," Davis said. "We just want her safe and happy."
