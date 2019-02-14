PETS & ANIMALS

Luke Bryan adopts 18-year-old rescue dog

EMBED </>More Videos

RodeoHouston officially reveals 2019 concert lineup after leak

NASHVILLE, Tennessee --
Country music star Luke Bryan has a new family member after he and his wife Caroline rescued an 18-year-old dog on Saturday.

The senior dog, Poochie, was surrendered to shelter by his former family due to allergies.

Proverbs 12:10, a Nashville-based animal rescue, said they expected him to be a "forever hospice foster."

"After reading about Poochie on our social media, Luke Bryan and his beautiful wife, Caroline applied and adopted Poochie this past Saturday!" the rescue wrote on Facebook.

The new dog of an animal-loving family, Poochie now lives with other dogs, cats, chickens, goats and more at the Bryans' Tennessee farm.

Proverbs 12:10 said Poochie is loving life on the Bryan farm and is "soaking up all their love."

Luke tweeted Tuesday that he is "loving (his) new buddy."


----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsluke bryanpet adoptiondogrescueanimal rescueu.s. & worldentertainmentpetsTennessee
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Rare 'black panther' photographed for first time in century
Puppy love: Rescue dogs tie the knot for Valentine's Day
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Top dog: Wire fox terrier wins Westminster Dog Show title
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Amazon cancels plans to build NYC headquarters
McConnell: Trump will sign budget deal, declare emergency
Woman fatally struck by school bus in NYC hit and run
17-year-old fatally stabbed during dispute on NYC sidewalk
2 jurors dismissed in Sarah Stern trial after Facebook post
57-year-old woman struck by, pinned under car while walking dog
'My battery is low and it's getting dark': Opportunity's last message to scientists
'He doesn't even look human': Racist rant caught on camera
Show More
Man caught on camera licking doorbell
'Swiss cheese' bridge repaired after 7 On Your Side investigation
Store forced to close after Kaepernick-related Nike boycott
NY retaining wall collapse prompts building evacuation
Retro TWA Hotel at JFK Airport begins taking reservations
More News