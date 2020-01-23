Majestic bald eagle spotted over Riverside Park in NYC

Our Gardeners were downright giddy about seeing this Bald eagle near the woodland today pic.twitter.com/6s1P1UFMyC — Riverside Park Conservancy (@RiversideParkNY) January 21, 2020

Bald Eagle adult in trees in Riverside Park near train grates at about 113th Street. 📷: @UKAnyc pic.twitter.com/nSgW1ksHIS — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) January 21, 2020

What a thrill to see this magnificent creature in #RiversidePark today. Thanks to ⁦@RiversideParkNY⁩ conservancy for the heads up. pic.twitter.com/F6cVhQon8Q — songbird (@songbird2me) January 22, 2020

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Birdwatchers, rejoice! A majestic bald eagle was spotted at a park on the Upper West Side.The Riverside Park Conservancy says the eagle was seen flying above Riverside Park on Tuesday.It was last seen perched at 113th Street near the Forever Wild Woodland.Bald eagle sightings in New York City are rare, but park officials say eagles enjoy seafood, so it makes sense why they would be near the river.----------