Pets & Animals

Majestic bald eagle spotted over Riverside Park in NYC

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Birdwatchers, rejoice! A majestic bald eagle was spotted at a park on the Upper West Side.

The Riverside Park Conservancy says the eagle was seen flying above Riverside Park on Tuesday.

It was last seen perched at 113th Street near the Forever Wild Woodland.

Bald eagle sightings in New York City are rare, but park officials say eagles enjoy seafood, so it makes sense why they would be near the river.




----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsupper west sidemanhattannew york citybirdsbald eagle
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child dies after falling through icy pond in New Jersey
Bed bugs cause subway delays in Queens during rush hour, MTA says
2 people, dog killed in house fire in New Jersey
1 dead after 6 people shot in downtown Seattle, police say
Eli Manning to announce retirement after 16 seasons with Giants
Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown in Florida
Family of murdered LI woman pleads for public's help
Show More
Missing 19-year-old woman last seen outside Long Island home
Video captures melee inside Pennsylvania Wendy's before shooting
NYPD asks for help finding missing boy 10 years later
NYPD releases bodycam video of police shooting at subway station
Trump sets presidential record for most tweets in a day
More TOP STORIES News