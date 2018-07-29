CUTE ANIMALS

Mama duck, dozens of ducklings capture the world's heart on Minnesota lake: PHOTO

EMBED </>More Videos

Photographer Brent Cizek captured heartwarming photographs of a merganser duck as she cared for dozens of ducklings on Lake Bemidji in Bemidji, Minnesota. (Brent Cizek/brentcizekphoto.com via AP)

Danny Clemens
BEMIDJI, Minn. --
The world is swooning for a ducky day care in Minnesota after a wildlife photographer captured heartwarming photos of a female duck with dozens of ducklings in her care.

Brent Cizek's photos show the female common merganser duck with more than 50 of her small charges swimming across Lake Bemidji, about 200 miles north of Minneapolis. Cizek said he later spotted the duck with 76 ducklings around her.

Cizek told the Audubon Society, which featured his work on their website earlier this month, that strong waves on the lake complicated his efforts to photograph the gargantuan group in June. He said he took dozens of photos before he got the money shot seen 'round the world.


According to the Audobon Society, the female duck in question is not the mother to all 76 ducklings; rather, she likely took several dozen other mothers' ducklings under her wing after the families were separated.

"Adult ducks can't tell which birds are theirs, and lost young birds that have already imprinted on their own mothers will instinctively start following another Common Merganser because she looks like mom," Audubon's Jillian Mock wrote.

Cizek later took to Twitter to ask those who enjoyed his photography to make a donation to support the Audobon Society's bird conservation efforts.

The common merganser (Mergus merganser) is found in forests throughout North America, Asia and Europe. The birds grow to be nearly 30 inches long with a wingspan of up to 38 inches.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscute animalsbaby animalsbuzzworthywhat's trendingduckbirdsu.s. & worldphotographynatureMinnesota
CUTE ANIMALS
361 golden retrievers assemble in Scottish Highlands
1st-of-its-kind prehensile-tailed porcupine born at zoo
Video: Chimp's heartwarming reunion with couple who helped raise him
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
More cute animals
PETS & ANIMALS
2 dogs, 7 kittens rescued from abandoned SUV
Orca whale carries dead calf for days off Canadian coast
Polar bear killed after attacking cruise line employee
Egypt zoo accused of painting zebra stripes on donkey
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Officials: Legionella bacteria found in water supply at hospital
Power restored after outage at Brooklyn apartment complex
3 killed, 7 hurt when gunmen fire on crowd in New Orleans
Florida police officer, native of NJ, dies following shooting
Push to declassify documents related to 9/11 attacks
2 dogs, 7 kittens rescued from abandoned SUV
Woman goes into labor after being kicked in stomach by officer
5 dead as northern California wildfire continues to rage
Show More
Most buildings reopened near steam pipe explosion
Trump willing to shut down the government over border security
NY to kick Spectrum out of state, revokes merger approval
Riders walk down Cyclone to safety after roller coaster loses power
New law protects kids learning about boating after 12-year-old's tragic death
More News