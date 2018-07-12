PETS & ANIMALS

Man charged after 40 dogs found living in squalor in New Jersey home

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates reports on the Roselle man charged with more than 30 criminal offenses.

Eyewitness News
ROSELLE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey man found with more than 40 dogs living in unsanitary and inhumane living conditions in his home last month has been charged with more than 30 criminal offenses.

Evelio Calderon, 40, of Roselle, is charged with two third-degree animal cruelty offenses, 14 counts of fourth-degree animal abuse by failing to provide care, and 15 counts of failure to provide necessary care to an animal, a disorderly persons offense.

The charges were filed after the dogs were medically evaluated by veterinarians.

Authorities, health department workers and animal welfare groups went to Calderon's home in the 700 block of Thompson Avenue in June. They say the dogs had been locked inside the home for an unknown amount of time and were forced to relieve themselves indoors.

They ranged in age from puppies to older dogs, varying widely in breed and size. Several were treated there for acute injuries that included open sores, malnourishment, joint problems and eye issues.

Additional injuries to the dogs outlined in the charges served on Calderon included visible worms, infected wounds, scars, scratches, and overgrown nails with related lacerations. One of the dogs was missing an ear, while another was missing its tail.

Members of the Cranford-based Traveling Paws Animal Rescue assisted in attending to the dogs, which were taken to four shelters scattered across New Jersey, including the St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison, The Last Resort Animal Rescue in West Milford, and the Edison and Montclair municipal animal shelters. Officials say many have already been adopted.

Calderon could face years in prison if convicted.

Anyone with information about this matter or similar incidents is urged to call authorities at 908-527-4169 or 908-527-4387.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abuseanimal crueltydogsarrestRoselle ParkUnion County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
Woman recounts attack by bear in kitchen of her home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News